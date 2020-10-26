-
At issue were FDA regulations that required women seeking medication abortion to pick up the prescribed pills in person at a clinic. Doctors had cited the risk of exposing patients to the coronavirus.
Nearly six months after the Legislature passed a law requiring parental consent before minors can have abortions, an appeals court has turned down…
The opinion upheld a Trump administration rule that significantly cut back on the Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers provide free birth control coverage under almost all health care plans.
Florida abortion rights advocates are weighing whether to challenge a new law on abortion signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It requires minors to get their parent or guardian's consent before ending their pregnancy.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill Tuesday requiring underage girls to obtain consent from a parent before they can have an…
Chief Justice John Roberts joins the court's four liberals, citing the adherence to precedent, to invalidate a law that required abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges.
In The Turnaway Study,Diana Greene Foster shares research conducted over 10 years with about 1,000 women who had or were denied abortions, tracking impacts on mental, physical and economic health.
Reproductive rights advocates want patients to be allowed to pick up mifepristone at a hospital or clinic. The drug, which was approved 20 years ago, also helps to manage miscarriages for some women.
As hospitals cancel elective surgeries to preserve medical supplies to treat coronavirus patients, some abortion rights opponents say abortion should be considered a nonessential procedure.
For weeks, people across Latin America and in the U.S. had been waiting for a major ruling on abortion from Colombia’s highest court. But the decision...