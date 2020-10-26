-
Gyms are reopening with fewer people and more protocols, and they want to rehabilitate their pandemic-battered image. Although there's not much evidence, they say the science is on their side.
-
When scientists revved up the production of an enzyme called GPLD1 in older mice, it stimulated nerve growth in their brains and the animals navigated a maze better.
-
Florida gymnasiums and fitness centers are among the latest places able to begin reopening. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the latest steps in his plan to...
-
A new book, The Joy of Movement, offers more motivation to exercise. It's not just about getting fit or looking good: Exercise can give you courage, pleasure and better friendships.
-
Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question.The…
-
As a freezing winter drives many of us indoors, some extreme athletes embrace the cold as a great way to burn calories and retrain the immune system while working out. Not so fast, physiologists say.
-
Why develop an exercise habit now? Because 75-year-olds who've been doing it for decades may have the cardiovascular systems of people in their 40s and the muscles of 20-somethings, researchers found.
-
After 10 years, the government has updated its physical activity advice. The new message? Every little bit of movement helps you stay healthy and is better than sitting on your couch.
-
Florida is below the national average when it comes to recommended weekly fitness goals for adults. A new CDC report shows only about 21 percent of adults…
-
After they lose access to high school sports, young women — especially young women of color — generally get less exercise than they should, a study suggests, and far less exercise than young men get.