-
South Florida continues to have the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the country, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and...
-
Three South Florida high school students have come up with an invention that could protect people from becoming rape victims. What's that invention?...
-
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic illnesses in Florida’s state employee population. The state government and health insurers are working to...
-
Okaloosa County Health Department received a national award for best practices in working to prevent HIV infections.
-
African-American women are more likely to be infected with HIV than other women. So the District of Columbia is launching an effort to inform them about PrEP, medication that can reduce their risk.
-
In Pakistan, 40,000 women a year die of breast cancer, but the topic is taboo in much of the country. A new kind of bra aims to raise awareness.
-
Researchers are exploring changes in prenatal nutrition to lower risks for future mental disorders. The work is preliminary, but there is ample precedent for maternal diet affecting children's health.
-
Mosquito control and health officials are hoping mosquito prevention is on the minds of Floridians preparing for Hurricane Matthew. Hurricanes can...
-
Cancer research groups, dermatologists and sunscreen makers are urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move forward on approving more effective…
-
The chairman of the Senate panel that oversees the budget for criminal and civil justice points to the decline in arrests and delinquency as evidence…