Health care roundtable: Canadian drug imports, focused ultrasound and psychedelics

It's our monthly medical roundtable on this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" Our panel of medical experts will examine some of the month's more significant heath care headlines.



The guests are

Dr. Tina Ardon, a family medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.

Dr. Daniel Correa, practicing neurologist at Montefiore Medical Center in New York and co-host of the Brain & Life podcast.

Dr. Jennifer Cowart, a hospitalist with Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.

Topics include:

A proposed rule requiring some insurance companies to adhere to stricter timelines for prior authorizations.

The Food and Drug Administration's approval of a request making Florida the first state to import prescription drugs from Canada.

Current vaccination rates for respiratory illnesses.

Focused ultrasound as a treatment option for Alzheimer's patients.

The therapeutic benefits of psychedelics.

The rampant use of nonprescription weight-loss medicines.

