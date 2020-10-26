pharmaceuticals

-
The federal government plans to distribute 300,000 doses of the drug at no cost, but that doesn't mean treatment will be free. Intravenous infusion charges can run more than $1,000.
Florida’s plan to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada — designed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and endorsed by President Donald Trump — has tasted its…
Critics say the settlement doesn't hold company executives or members of the Sackler family accountable for their aggressive marketing of OxyContin, which helped fuel the nation's opioid epidemic.
Don’t worry. Future COVID-19 vaccinations will be affordable and available. That was the message that Lori M. Reilly, chief operating officer of the…
California will be the first state to create its own line of generic drugs to cope with high drug prices. A new law lets the state outsource manufacturing but control pricing and distribution.
Over the objections of drugmakers, the Trump administration is expected within weeks to finalize its plan that would allow states to import some…
The order, which would include Medicare parts B and D, replaces a previous order the president signed in July, but the move is unlikely to have any immediate practical impact.
In a business driven by profit, vaccines have a problem. They’re not very profitable — at least not without government subsidies. Pharma companies favor…
The federal government is in charge of distributing one of the few treatment options for COVID-19: the antiviral drug remdesivir. But how are decisions made about which states need it most?
Thousands of lawsuits that ground to a halt because of COVID-19 are moving forward again as local, state and federal courts reopen around the U.S.