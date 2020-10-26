drug costs

-
Two nearly identical drug implants have very different prices. The one for kids has a list price of $37,300. For adults, it's $4,400. A dad fought for his daughter to be able to get the cheaper drug.
Infants' Tylenol is the same strength as Children's Tylenol. Turns out, the price difference has to do with packaging and safety features.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a new gene therapy for a rare but devastating genetic disorder. The drugmaker says the cost is worth it because it's a one-time treatment that saves lives.
Proposed changes to some Medicare prescription drug plans are causing concern among patients with serious health conditions.
A Senate panel Monday moved forward with a bill that could allow the state to lower costs by importing drugs from Canada for prisoners and Medicaid…
Conservative author and health policy expert Avik Roy has a plan for universal health care.The president of the Foundation for Research on Equal…
Senators railed against pharmaceutical executives Tuesday for declining to testify before Congress about out-of-control drug prices, as lawmakers on both…
The price of insulin keeps going up. For people with Type 1 diabetes, high prices can be a life and death issue. Now a grassroots movement is pushing for change.
The Department of Justice and 45 states allege that generic- drug makers colluded to divvy up customers and set prices. Prosecutors are now looking at potential involvement by drug distributors.
The market is flooded with 28 different medications for just 20,000 patients with the hereditary bleeding disorder. Yet intense competition hasn't worked to bring costs down.