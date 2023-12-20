A new app in Palm Beach County aims to prevent dangerous falls

Falls were the leading cause of traumatic injuries last year in Palm Beach County. They can lead to chronic pain and even the loss of independence.

Now, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is promoting a free smartphone application about fall prevention.

"Since 2010, we've seen a 145% increase in the number of traumatic injuries caused by falls. To reduce that number and help prevent traumatic injury and death, we launched a Prevent Falls PVC app," said the health district's communications director, Robin Kish.

Kish said that funding for the app came from a grant sponsored by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, whose House district includes much of the Palm Beaches.

The app promotes tips and guidance to avoid dangerous falls, including guidance on decluttering the home. It also directs to area resources and activities that promote physical balance and awareness – like tai chi. Soon, video recordings of select courses will become available through the app.

Click hereto download the app.

Click here to learn more at the district's page for fall prevention.

