health technology

The study examines how a percentage of otherwise healthy adults are having an "allergic reaction" to the virus.
Tech evangelists say consumer electronics that sense, stream and interpret vital signs will lead to better health and lower costs. But skeptics say reliability and privacy issues still loom.
The Florida Legislature is debating on whether to expand Medicaid. About two weeks ago, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill that would expand...
The University of Miami School of Business hosted its yearly health care conference Monday. The main topic of discussion was “disruptive innovation,”...