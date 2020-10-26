-
As businesses reopen, tech firms are offering monitoring systems to screen for the coronavirus. They range from apps that ask about symptoms to software that tracks employees' movements at work.
-
The study examines how a percentage of otherwise healthy adults are having an "allergic reaction" to the virus.
-
Family gatherings on Zoom and FaceTime. Online orders from grocery stores and pharmacies. Telehealth appointments with physicians.These have been…
-
So many of us do it: the long scroll through grim news on social media before bed. A cognitive behavioral specialist offers advice on how to stop "doomscrolling" for the sake of your mental health.
-
My 18-year-old daughter, Caroline, responded quickly when I told her that she’d soon be able to download an app to alert her when she had been in risky…
-
Researchers culled through more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.
-
While the technology is moving rapidly, insurance, regulatory, and supply challenges make it harder for patients to quickly access the latest medical advances to manage their condition.
-
The same technology sending astronauts to space could be used here on Earth.That’s the message from NASA’s Technology Transfer Program, which is reaching…
-
Mary Theresa Anderson is sitting in the back of a Miami Beach Convention Center ballroom, listening as entrepreneurs pitch health apps geared toward her...
-
Lyn Payne has treated countless patients in her eight years at Mease Dunedin Hospital. She says some stand out, like one particularly grumpy and…