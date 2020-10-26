-
Apple and Google are developing smartphone technology to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. But public health authorities in some states are chafing against the tech giants' rules.
-
After his son developed a rare eye cancer, a chemist in Texas developed a smartphone app that uses a camera and artificial intelligence to detect early signs of eye disease.
-
Parents worried about their kids’ safety this Halloween can download a free mobile app that will tell them if there are any sexual predators living in...
-
When it comes to sea-level rise, planners in South Florida typically use the benchmark of two feet in the next 40 years , but there’s a chance it could...
-
The Nemours CareConnect app can connect Florida families with medical help every day of the week, 24 hours a day during hurricane season, which officially…
-
Treatment for alcohol problems isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. The NIH has launched a navigator site that can help figure out the scope of the problem and find evidence-based treatment options.
-
Floridians in need can now use a mobile app to locate food banks and support services across the state.
-
With the beginning of hurricane season Thursday, officials in Pinellas County are encouraging residents to check what their evacuation levels are...
-
Mary Theresa Anderson is sitting in the back of a Miami Beach Convention Center ballroom, listening as entrepreneurs pitch health apps geared toward her...