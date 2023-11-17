© 2022 Health News Florida



FAU offers online course in caring for dementia patients and loved ones

Health News Florida | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published November 17, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST
AP

Primary caregivers can learn skills to care for people with dementia through a new six-week online certificate program.

Federal data shows that the number of people 65 and older who have Alzheimer’s disease will nearly triple by the year 2060, reaching almost 14 million.

Now, primary caregivers can learn skills to care for people with dementia through a new Florida Atlantic University online certificate program.

Louise Aurélien-Buie, an assistant dean at FAU’s College of Nursing, said attendees can learn how to speak with a frustrated patient or loved one with Alzheimer’s .

"You can actually say, ‘OK, well, let's look at this photo album. Remember your loved one from the past?’ And it's never, never, never tell someone, ‘Well, don't you remember what I just mentioned to you just a few minutes ago,’" she said.

The course costs $300 and can be taken online over six weeks. For more information, visit the admissions tab on the FAU college of nursing website.
Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
See stories by Verónica Zaragovia
