FAU offers online course in caring for dementia patients and loved ones

Federal data shows that the number of people 65 and older who have Alzheimer’s disease will nearly triple by the year 2060, reaching almost 14 million.

Now, primary caregivers can learn skills to care for people with dementia through a new Florida Atlantic University online certificate program.

Louise Aurélien-Buie, an assistant dean at FAU’s College of Nursing, said attendees can learn how to speak with a frustrated patient or loved one with Alzheimer’s .

"You can actually say, ‘OK, well, let's look at this photo album. Remember your loved one from the past?’ And it's never, never, never tell someone, ‘Well, don't you remember what I just mentioned to you just a few minutes ago,’" she said.

The course costs $300 and can be taken online over six weeks. For more information, visit the admissions tab on the FAU college of nursing website.

