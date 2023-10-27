© 2022 Health News Florida



Risk for Alzheimer’s may increase with lack of green space, UM study says

Health News Florida | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published October 27, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT
AP

Researchers suggest that as people retire, drive less and face new medical issues, the presence of green spaces could help boost physical activity and reduce chronic stress.

The risks for Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias and strokes might increase for those living in areas lacking green spaces.

That’s according to a new study led by a doctor at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami.

The team studied the MRI results of 1,260 people ages 65 and older. Researchers studied images collected five years apart and found a decrease in the overall brain health of those who don’t live near open green spaces like parks.

The study indicated the need for further research, but also suggested that as people retire, drive less and face new medical issues, the presence of green spaces could help boost physical activity and reduce chronic stress.

Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
See stories by Verónica Zaragovia
