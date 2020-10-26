-
Researchers launched a major study of an experimental Alzheimer's drug this summer. They also learned a lot about how to protect participants who must make frequent visits to a medical center.
Daisy Conant, 91, thrives off routine.One of her favorites is reading the newspaper with her morning coffee. But, lately, the news surrounding the…
Structures inside healthy brain cells nimbly move from one state to the next to perform different functions. But in certain degenerative brain diseases, scientists now think, that process gets stuck.
Music means a lot to Patricia R. When she sits in her chair and hears the music, she is reminded of her dad. “See, my father had a bar when I was...
By Judith Graham / Kaiser Health NewsBy all accounts the woman, in her late 60s, appeared to have severe dementia. She was largely incoherent. Her…
Many older people diagnosed with Alzheimer's actually have dementia caused by something else. Without the right diagnosis, these people are less likely to get the best care.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is directing the state Department of Health to add Alzheimer’s disease and related types of dementia as a priority in the State Health…
Researchers at the University of South Florida say reducing your risk of dementia can be a mouse click away. Health News Florida's Julio Ochoa spoke with…
A third Florida nursing home employee is charged with using duct tape to restrain a patient with dementia.A Boynton Beach Police statement Wednesday says…
Lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended not only helps prevent heart problems, it also cuts the risk of mental decline that often leads to…