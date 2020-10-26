-
These days, there are hundreds of reasons to open your heart to others, but it's easy to get exhausted. Try these tips honed by social workers for staying healthy and empathetic.
-
Looking for a way to cope with his late wife's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, North Miami Beach native Dr. Robert Yonover called upon his science...
-
Federal and Utah health officials are investigating a case that may be the first instance of Zika spreading from one person to another in ways other than via mosquito bites, sex or the placenta.
-
The regulations, expected in the coming weeks, would require employers to pay such caregivers more. But many won't be able to comply because they rely on Medicare reimbursements, which won't change.
-
A nurse accused of masturbating at the bedside of a female patient has been arrested and suspended by the Sarasota rehabilitation hospital where he worked…
-
Thanks to a federal program, Chris Ott of Tampa gets a stipend of about $2,000 per month to stay home and care for her son, a Marine veteran who was…
-
Even though Bunny and Claflin Garst had what can be described as an atypical marriage (they often slept in different homes), Bunny says she never expected…
-
The family of a 65-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say the woman’s body was found covered in infected bedsores that…
-
Karen Heaton didn’t expect her son to live past his first birthday -- yet Donnie is now one of the oldest males living with Trisomy 18. As the Tampa Bay…