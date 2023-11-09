© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate confirms Bertagnolli as NIH director in bipartisan vote

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published November 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST
Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer center in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. President Joe Biden announced on Monday, May 15, 2023, that he plans to nominate Bertagnolli, a cancer specialist, to become director of the National Institutes of Health. She was confirmed by the full Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Jeff Chiu
/
Pool AP
Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer center in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. President Joe Biden announced on Monday, May 15, 2023, that he plans to nominate Bertagnolli, a cancer specialist, to become director of the National Institutes of Health. She was confirmed by the full Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Surgical oncologist Dr. Monica Bertagnolli was nominated for the post by President Biden on May 15. She takes over for acting director Dr. Lawrence Tabak, who has been leading NIH since December 2021.

The Senate confirmed Dr. Monica M. Bertagnolli as director of the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday.

The 62-36 bipartisan tally came after objections from Sen. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which had approved Bertagnolli for the post Oct. 26.

Sanders had voiced concerns over Bertagnolli's ability to combat high drug prices, a signature issue for the Vermont independent.

Bertagnolli is a surgical oncologist and was serving as director of the NIH’s National Cancer Institute.

“As she has throughout her career, Dr. Bertagnolli will use her new role to advance our nation's understanding of disease and ensure that the groundbreaking research that NIH conducts will yield innovative and life-saving treatments,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “I have no doubt she will reimagine the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to what the NIH can achieve.”

Bertagnolli, who was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden on May 15, will take over for acting director Dr. Lawrence Tabak, who was leading the agency since Dr. Francis Collins left December 2021.
Tags
Health News Florida Monica BertagnolliNIHNational Institutes of HealthU.S. SenateBernie SandersNational Cancer Institute
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Content