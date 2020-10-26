-
This year, the National Institutes of Health received $2 billion more for medical research than in previous years, bringing its national funding to $32…
Kristen Forbes died in 2008, just a year after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer caused by a virus.Her story is one of five being shared by…
When Gov. Rick Scott announced plans to spend tax dollars to boost Florida’s cancer centers, those associated with the Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville welcomed…
Florida ranks second in the nation for incidence and deaths from cancer, but it lags behind in National Cancer Institute grant funding, according to the…
When Orlando Health announced Monday that it was switching its cancer-center affiliation from MD Anderson to University of Florida, there were two big…