But Dr. Francis Collins says it's unlikely a vaccine will be approved before late November. He also urges people to trust health experts like Anthony Fauci who "don't really have an ax to grind."
Most Americans have never heard of Dr. Richard Whitley, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.Yet as the…
EcoHealth Alliance is one of 11 recipients of funds to set up the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases. But the grant won't let them revisit earlier research on bats and coronavirus.
The condition stems from overusing the voice, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.
The National Institutes of Health has asked the Food and Drug Administration to delay allowing the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 because the proof of its effectiveness is weak.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Francis Collins, the National Institutes of Health director, about the surge in coronavirus cases, the reopening of schools this fall and the race for a vaccine.
Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question.The…
After years of debate, a major government funded study failed to find any overall benefit of taking widely used supplements to protect against heart disease or cancer.
When researchers convinced a group of young people to stop smoking pot, their cognition quickly improved. This adds to research warning against teen pot use, despite marijuana's growing acceptance.
An experimental therapy seems to have eradicated cancer in a patient with metastatic breast cancer who had failed every other treatment. The goal is to reliably repeat that success in more people.