-
The federal government is changing rules about how it helps with treatment for substance-abuse disorders, including requiring screening new Medicare…
-
A Senate committee has signed off on President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, clearing the way for final confirmation of Alex Azar.The Finance…
-
The top Senate Republican is skeptical at best about revisiting the Senate's botched efforts to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act despite one…
-
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday sent letters to Florida and federal health officials requesting information about the deaths of 14…
-
Florida’s U.S. Senators, Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, joined 18 other Congressional colleagues in filing bipartisan legislation crack down on websites,...
-
So the Senate has voted to start debate on a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. Now what?Well, it gets wonky.The rules for budget reconciliation,…
-
The latest Senate health proposal reins in costs by effectively splitting the individual insurance market, with healthy people diverted into stripped-down…
-
The initial GOP bill to repeal and replace the nation's health law is probably "dead" and President Donald Trump's proposal to just repeal it appears to…
-
As Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tries to negotiate his way to a health bill that can win at least 50 Republican votes, there is one woman in…
-
The Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's health care law, the…