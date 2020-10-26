-
But Dr. Francis Collins says it's unlikely a vaccine will be approved before late November. He also urges people to trust health experts like Anthony Fauci who "don't really have an ax to grind."
Updated at 1:37 p.m. ETAmid criticism from Democrats that politics may be guiding decisions at the nation's top health agencies, the commissioner of the…
Most Americans have never heard of Dr. Richard Whitley, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.Yet as the…
EcoHealth Alliance is one of 11 recipients of funds to set up the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases. But the grant won't let them revisit earlier research on bats and coronavirus.
The condition stems from overusing the voice, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.
The National Institutes of Health has asked the Food and Drug Administration to delay allowing the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 because the proof of its effectiveness is weak.
Animal and human trials are promising, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells lawmakers Friday, and the government is preparing for widespread distribution once a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Francis Collins, the National Institutes of Health director, about the surge in coronavirus cases, the reopening of schools this fall and the race for a vaccine.
The Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions convened Tuesday to address plans to reopen schools and workplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Elias Zerhouni was head of the National Institutes of Health under President George W. Bush. He says the Trump administration's response to the pandemic has not protected the American people.