How Jacksonville's new chief health officer will advance care in the city

On this episode, "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" sits down with Dr. Sunil Joshi, who was named to the new position of chief health officer for recently elected Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

Dr. Sunil Joshi is Jacksonville's chief health office.

During this interview, we hear his ideas for a healthier Jacksonville, plans for addressing serious health disparities and the groundbreaking approaches he plans to change the local health care system.

A Jacksonville native, Joshi is an allergic and immunologic diseases specialist who earned his medical degree at University of Florida. He completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville and received his allergy/immunology fellowship training at the University of Rochester in New York.

Joshi also served as president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation and on the board of directors for the Florida chapter of the American Lung Association.

Afterward, we talk with author J.C. Hallman about his latest book, "Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women’s Health."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

