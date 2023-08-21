Discussion: The challenges of getting health care as a transgender person

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we focus on transgender health care with Dr. Z Paige L'Erario , a vascular neurologist and transgender activist.

We’ll discuss the intricate web of medical, psychological and social considerations that intersect within the realm of gender-affirming care.

Leslie Schaefer, a hormone replacement therapy patient in Jacksonville, joins in to discuss her experience navigating Florida’s health care system as a transgender woman.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.