Medical roundtable: Contraception, Alzheimer's treatment and vaccines

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" our medical roundtable examines the latest health care headlines, including over-the-counter oral contraception, a new Alzheimer's drug, vaccines and more.

Our panelists are:

Chad Nielsen , director of accreditation and infection prevention, University of Florida, Jacksonville.

, director of accreditation and infection prevention, University of Florida, Jacksonville. Dr. Daniel Correa , deputy chief of neurology at Montefiore and assistant professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

, deputy chief of neurology at Montefiore and assistant professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Sara Shihab , board-certified women’s health internist specializing in sexual health and menopause at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.