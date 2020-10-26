-
A Senate health-care panel on Tuesday approved a bill that would lead to establishing a pilot program that would allow women in three Florida counties to…
Critics worry a new contraception app, which allows women to track body temperature and menstrual cycle to avoid pregnancy, isn't as effective as other methods. But some women welcome another option.
The condom, the pill and now, the smartphone?Natural Cycles, a mobile fertility app, this month became the first ever digital contraceptive device to win…
The administration's decision to allow some employers to bypass a requirement to provide no-cost contraceptives to women on moral grounds would benefit specific anti-abortion groups.
In Texas, women with limited access to abortions are traveling across the border to find a drug that will induce miscarriages. In Mississippi, anti...
Sexually active teenagers are more likely to use birth control and are choosing forms that are more effective, a study finds. Births to teens dropped by 36 percent from 2007 to 2013.
The U.S. Supreme Court is charting a middle course on the issue of contraceptive coverage for employees of religious non-profits.
It's the only available, nonsurgical permanent birth control option that's FDA-approved. But thousands of women have complained of serious side effects like severe pain, heavy bleeding and depression.
Next year, the military will officially lift restrictions on women in combat, the end of a process that may open up as many as 245,000 jobs that have been…
A judge in Florida has clarified the steps organizations must take to get exemptions to the birth control mandate required under the Affordable Care…