Florida lawmakers pass hemp regulation bill without THC caps

A proposal that once sought to place strict regulations on the amount of THC used in hemp products now covers only how such products can be marketed.

The Florida House passed the revised bill Tuesday, 119-0. It previously was approved by the Senate. The bill next heads to the governor’s desk for approval.

The bill (SB 1676) implements child safety rules that include punishments for “mislabeling” or creating packages that are “attractive to children,” or anyone under 21.

The measure also adds consumer product testing for hemp edibles but does not place guardrails on non-ingestible synthetics like creams, shampoos and lotions.

The proposal originally called for the establishment of a maximum THC potency level in hemp products. The Florida hemp industry opposed that aspect, fearing the caps would significantly lessen demand for products and hurt businesses.

THC is the chemical compound in cannabis that induces a euphoric state. Supporters of THC caps were concerned about high-potency THC inside hemp products that are sold to, and consumed by, minors.

Bill sponsor state Rep. William Robinson says he wants legislators help in keeping Florida’s kids safe and away from cannabis.

"Members, this is a great bill; it really protects our children. It gets us part of the way there," said Robinson. "Do I think we need more work in this space? I absolutely do, but I think it gets us in a really good place. It’s a very fine line between regulation and overregulation, and I think this bill hits the right sweet spot and I ask for your support.”

