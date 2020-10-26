-
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida got a big boost this week from Orlando attorney John Morgan. He's credited with helping to...
State health officials have agreed to allow a second Florida medical marijuana operator to exceed a statutory limit on storefronts. The cap on…
Florida’s state-run crime labs don’t have the ability to determine whether a product is weed, CBD or hemp and the issue is stopping law enforcement in...
Hemp has been hyped as a lifesaver for Florida farmers, touted as a versatile crop that can be used to build houses, feed livestock and create…
Tara Tedrow has been chosen to chair the group tasked with creating rules for Florida’s newest industry. During which Tedrow gave a quick rundown of...
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed 15 bills, including health-care priorities of House Speaker Jose Oliva, a plan to kick-start a hemp industry in…
Florida is edging closer to a legal hemp industry. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) wrapped its final rulemaking...
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Friday encouraged supporters of a new state hemp industry to tell Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign a bill that would...
Florida’s Director of Cannabis thinks 2020 could be the state’s first “great grow year” for hemp. A bill launching a state hemp program is waiting for...
Florida’s Director of Cannabis has only been on the newly-created job a few months, but is already helping architect the foundation for a state hemp...