-
The day after a Senate version stalled, Rep. Ray Rodrigues filed a nearly identical proposal Tuesday that would impose a 10 percent cap on…
-
House Speaker Jose Oliva said Thursday he would like to pass legislation that would cap the allowable amount of euphoria-inducing THC in medical marijuana…
-
A Navy veteran from Cleveland tried vaping marijuana to deal with his chronic pain. He landed in the hospital, becoming one of over 2,200 Americans who have suffered serious lung injury from vaping.
-
Veterans will no longer have to pay for medical marijuana cards if bills filed by Sen. Janet Cruz and Rep. Adam Hattersley pass during the upcoming...
-
The federal government on Monday acknowledged that THC products are “playing an important role” in the multistate outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and…
-
Mayo Clinic doctors are casting doubt on one possible cause of vaping-associated lung injuries: inhaling lipids, or fats. Doctors examined the lung…
-
Use of the drug during pregnancy has been linked to higher risk for premature birth and low birth weight. But some women with severe nausea feel they're out of other options.
-
Florida’s medical marijuana laws should be enough to shield the growing industry from prosecution across northern Florida. U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe of…
-
With 1,299 reported cases of lung injuries associated with vaping and electronic cigarettes across the nation, the federal Centers for Disease Control and…
-
Florida had 13 vaping-related pulmonary illnesses reported last week, bringing the number of cases to 52 as of Saturday, according to data from the…