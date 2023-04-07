© 2022 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

UM researchers suggest it is possible for new mothers to pass COVID to their babies

Health News Florida | By Verónica Zaragovia - WLRN
Published April 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
baby.jpg
iStock

According to a new study,, mothers can transmit the virus via the placenta. And researchers say it’s a phenomenon that can have serious consequences.

Most pregnant people who contract COVID-19 go on to have healthy babies.

But a new study from the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine suggests a mother can transmit the virus to the baby via the placenta.

The researchers say it’s a phenomenon that can have serious consequences.

The peer-reviewed study was published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics.

In two cases, mothers contracted COVID-19 in their second trimesters. Both babies –whose head sizes were smaller than expected – developed seizures on day one and experienced brain atrophy. One of the babies died at 13 months. Traces of COVID-19 were also found in the child’s brain.

“This is not to panic the population,” says the study's senior author, Dr. Shanaz Duara, a neonatologist at the UM medical school.

Duara says she hopes the findings will contribute to a greater understanding of the effects of COVID-19 on newborns and children.

“…We do think if you’ve had COVID in pregnancy [it’s] something you should tell your pediatrician. And maybe those babies need a little closer follow up,” Duara says.

The mothers gave birth before vaccines were available to the general public.

Verónica Zaragovia - WLRN
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
