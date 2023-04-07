UM researchers suggest it is possible for new mothers to pass COVID to their babies

Most pregnant people who contract COVID-19 go on to have healthy babies.

But a new study from the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine suggests a mother can transmit the virus to the baby via the placenta.

The researchers say it’s a phenomenon that can have serious consequences.

The peer-reviewed study was published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics.

In two cases, mothers contracted COVID-19 in their second trimesters. Both babies –whose head sizes were smaller than expected – developed seizures on day one and experienced brain atrophy. One of the babies died at 13 months. Traces of COVID-19 were also found in the child’s brain.

“This is not to panic the population,” says the study's senior author, Dr. Shanaz Duara, a neonatologist at the UM medical school.

Duara says she hopes the findings will contribute to a greater understanding of the effects of COVID-19 on newborns and children.

“…We do think if you’ve had COVID in pregnancy [it’s] something you should tell your pediatrician. And maybe those babies need a little closer follow up,” Duara says.

The mothers gave birth before vaccines were available to the general public.

