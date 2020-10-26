-
After his son developed a rare eye cancer, a chemist in Texas developed a smartphone app that uses a camera and artificial intelligence to detect early signs of eye disease.
-
Pregnant women in intensive care with severe cases of the flu have a higher risk of giving birth to babies prematurely. The risk of breathing problems for the baby is also substantially higher.
-
Learning disabilities and other special education needs are common in children born with opioid-related symptoms from their mother's drug use while…
-
Florida moms are helping pay the bills by selling a unique commodity over the internet: breast milk.As the Tampa Bay Times reports, women able to pump…
-
A children’s clinic in Sarasota is tackling the long term care and supervision of local babies born addicted to prescription pills with a follow-up clinic
-
Florida’s infant mortality rate has dropped to 6 per 1,000 live births, the Associated Press reports. In a separate story, the smoking rate for U.S.…