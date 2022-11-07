© 2022 Health News Florida



Health care on the road: a neurological analysis of driving

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published November 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

Few inventions have had a greater impact on health care than the motor vehicle - cognitively and physically. On "What's Health Got to Do with It?" our panel takes a closer look.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Produced by WJCT and hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven, a neurologist with Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, the show's goal is to helps guide listeners through an increasingly convoluted medical bureaucracy.

On this program,, our panel discusses health care on the road. Few inventions have had a greater impact on health care than the motor vehicle - cognitively and physically.

Our panelists:

Afterward, we speak with Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, editor of the new book, "Our Red Book: Intimate Histories of Periods, Growing & Changing."
