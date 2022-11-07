Health care on the road: a neurological analysis of driving

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Produced by WJCT and hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven, a neurologist with Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, the show's goal is to helps guide listeners through an increasingly convoluted medical bureaucracy.

On this program,, our panel discusses health care on the road. Few inventions have had a greater impact on health care than the motor vehicle - cognitively and physically.

Our panelists:



Dr. Matthew Rizzo , chair of neurology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski , professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Afterward, we speak with Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, editor of the new book, "Our Red Book: Intimate Histories of Periods, Growing & Changing."

