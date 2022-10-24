Health care at 30,000 feet: How to prevent in-flight medical emergencies

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we took a closer look at health care in the skies.

Our panel talks about in-fight medical emergencies and how to prevent them.

In addition to a longtime flight attendant, host Dr. Joe Sirven talks with:



Dr. William Brady , emergency physician, University of Virginia Health System, and professor of emergency medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine.



Dr. J.V. Nable, emergency physician, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and associate professor of emergency medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine.



