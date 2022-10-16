On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" from Jacksonville's WJCT. a conversation with Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association.

Resneck was in Jacksonville this past week for the Future of Healthcare Conference, organized by the Duval County Medical Society.

Resneck, a dermatologist and health policy expert from the San Francisco Bay Area, became president of the association in June.

Resneck discussed a number of topics with host Dr. Joe Sirven:

The AMA’s work.

The state of health care.

Combating medical misinformation.

Equity in health care.

The AMA's stance on issues such as abortion.

The future of health care.

