A conversation with Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published October 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
dr. jack resneck ama president.jpg
Duval County Medical Society
/
Facebook
Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the AMA, addresses the Future of Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Osborne Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville.

Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., who became the American Medical Association president in June, was in Jacksonville this past week to attend the Future of Healthcare Conference.

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" from Jacksonville's WJCT. a conversation with Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association.

what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

Resneck was in Jacksonville this past week for the Future of Healthcare Conference, organized by the Duval County Medical Society.

Resneck, a dermatologist and health policy expert from the San Francisco Bay Area, became president of the association in June.

Resneck discussed a number of topics with host Dr. Joe Sirven:

  • The AMA’s work.
  • The state of health care.
  • Combating medical misinformation.
  • Equity in health care.
  • The AMA's stance on issues such as abortion.
  • The future of health care.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the conversation.

