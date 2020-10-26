-
The auto club AAA is expecting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2005.Nearly 2.9 million Floridians are planning to travel more than 50 miles…
An analysis of car accidents found that drivers who slept only five or six hours in the previous 24 had nearly twice the accident rate of drivers who slept a full seven hours or more.
A Florida Senate panel backed a bill Thursday that will raise the state’s maximum highway speed limit to 75 mph, according to The Tampa Tribune. The 6-1…
Researchers put cameras and sensors in young drivers' cars and found that good habits quickly evaporated. They started texting, eating and talking with friends while driving.
Starting Oct. 1, it will be against the law to drive and text in the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reports. But some lawmakers are worried drivers…
Systems that turn a driver's speech into text are the most distracting. Drivers in a University of Utah test experienced a kind of inattention blindness that mean they sometimes overlooked potential hazards.
New, young drivers are much more likely to have an accident if they're short on sleep, researchers say. And teenage drivers are far more impaired than adults when facing an equivalent lack of sleep.