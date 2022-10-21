© 2022 Health News Florida



State announces agreement with Walmart to dispense naloxone to first responders

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published October 21, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT
Naloxone hydrochloride, also known as Narcan, is an overdose antidote that many states have made available to first-responders.
AP
/
AP
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs.

Walmart has agreed to dispense 672,000 naloxone kits as part of an earlier agreement to law enforcement and first responders.

In the state’s ongoing fight to end the opioid overdose deaths, Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday announced a 10-year agreement with Walmart to dispense naloxone to first responders.

Walmart has agreed to dispense 672,000 naloxone kits as part of an earlier agreement to law enforcement and first responders.

Also, Walmart will pay the state $215 million to fight the opioid crisis.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs.

“From the beginning of my administration, I have been working to end the opioid crisis and help Florida communities recover,” Moody said in a news release. “This will greatly help in our continuing mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives.”

To view the Walmart agreement, click here.

