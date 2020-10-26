-
Bill To Streamline Life-Saving, Anti-Overdose Drug Naloxone In Schools Failed In Florida LegislatureParamedic Mark Rowley didn’t recognize the face of the young man on the stretcher. Until he looked past the oxygen mask and the wires, he saw only another…
-
Schools could soon stock up on naloxone --- an antidote for people who overdose on opioids, such as heroin --- under a proposal unanimously approved by…
-
A Senate Democrat on Thursday filed a proposal that would allow public schools to buy a type of drug that is used to treat people who have overdosed on…
-
From Lyme disease prevention to $100,000 medical bills, here are 10 of NPR's most read U.S. health stories in 2018.
-
The overdose antidote naloxone could soon be available in more public places. The Veterans Administration is adding it to its automated defibrillator cabinets. Other institutions are following suit.
-
As Florida’s legislative session winds down, the clock is running out on a bill that would expand legal needle exchange access in Broward and Palm Beach...
-
The Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday it is issuing naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug commonly known by its brand name, Narcan, to state…
-
Gale Dunham, a pharmacist in Calistoga, Calif., knows the devastation the opioid epidemic has wrought, and she is glad the anti-overdose drug naloxone is…
-
Defeating one opioid overdose, one nasal spray at a time. That’s how the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is going about the fight against the...
-
With price hikes and rising demand, the drug naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, is taking up an ever-larger share of emergency department budgets.