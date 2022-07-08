FSU hopes to address nursing shortage by attracting more students to its program

Florida State University has announced new initiatives to attract more students to it’s nursing program. It’s part of an effort to address the ongoing nursing shortage that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced it will begin accepting students to the College of Nursing three times a year—in the fall, spring and summer. The school has also reduced the GPA and grades needed for acceptance to the bachelor of science in nursing program.

FSU President Richard McCullough said in an interview earlier this summer, the university is committed to growing the area’s healthcare workforce.

“One of the things that we aspire to do is start to grow healthcare professionals in this region and also the Panama City Region as well," McCullough said. "Our new nursing dean is doing a great job and there’s money coming in from the state for nursing programs and we’re being very aggressive in trying to add physicians assistants, nurses, phlebotomists—all kinds of different areas of healthcare."

The school of nursing has extended its application deadline for the spring semester. Students now have until July 17 to apply.

