-
The American job market went from one of the strongest into a deep recession in a matter of a couple of weeks this spring. Tens of millions of the country’s youngest workers were just getting started.
-
With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will…
-
As a nursing PhD student and teaching assistant at the University of Central Florida, Valorie MacKenna solved an important problem when the pandemic hit:…
-
A House panel on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a priority bill of House Speaker Jose Oliva that would allow advanced practice registered nurses and…
-
For years, Kristin Sollars and Marci Ebberts worked together caring for critically ill patients, a job they say is also a daily mindset. "You carry a little bit of them with you," Ebberts said.
-
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., impacting an estimated 5.8 million Americans who currently live with the disease....
-
Barbara Lumpkin, who spent more than four decades advocating for nurses in Tallahassee and had her name affixed to a 2016 law, died Thursday, according to…
-
It may seem counterintuitive – but a military medic or corpsman, trained to save lives in combat and provide health care at home, does not qualify for...
-
Many families must sign a binding arbitration agreement when a loved one is admitted to a nursing home, pledging not to sue if something goes wrong. Proposed rules would ban that requirement.
-
A Miami Gardens-based college is challenging a decision by the Florida Board of Nursing that could shut down the school's nursing-education program. Azure…