Norwegian Cruise Line will drop its requirement for COVID test, but not in the US and Canada

Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing unless it is required by local rules.

The company said Wednesday that testing will only be needed on ships departing from places where rules still requires testing. That includes the United States and Canada.

The change starts Aug. 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires testing for passengers on 94 ships taking part in the agency's voluntary COVID-19 program, including Norwegian ships that sail in the U.S.

Norwegian says relaxing its testing rule will match what others in the travel industry are doing “as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy.”

The company, which has its headquarters in Miami, operates the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas lines.

Click here to read more on this article from the Associated Press.

