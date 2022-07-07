© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Norwegian Cruise Line will drop its requirement for COVID test, but not in the US and Canada

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT
norwegian cruise line.jpeg
AP
In this May 4, 2020, photo, Norwegian cruise ships are docked at Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Portsmouth, Va. The Norwegian Cruise Line company is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing. The company said Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that testing will only be needed on ships departing from places where local rules still requires testing, including in the United States and Canada. The change starts Aug. 1

The company said that beginning Aug. 1 that testing will still be needed on ships departing from places where rules still requires testing.

Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing unless it is required by local rules.

The company said Wednesday that testing will only be needed on ships departing from places where rules still requires testing. That includes the United States and Canada.

The change starts Aug. 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires testing for passengers on 94 ships taking part in the agency's voluntary COVID-19 program, including Norwegian ships that sail in the U.S.

Norwegian says relaxing its testing rule will match what others in the travel industry are doing “as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy.”

The company, which has its headquarters in Miami, operates the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas lines.

Click here to read more on this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19Norwegian Cruise LinesCruise LinescruisesCDC
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content