© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Norwegian calls off voyages on eight ships in first mass cruise cancellations due to omicron

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anna Jean Kaiser
Published January 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST
The Norwegian Cruise Line Pearl returns early to PortMiami on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, because crew members were infected by COVID-19.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
The Norwegian Cruise Line Pearl returns early to PortMiami on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, because crew members were infected by COVID-19.

The cancellations involve nearly half of the cruise line's fleet after one ship returned early to Miami this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members.

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled voyages on eight cruise ships, nearly half its fleet, after one of its ships on Wednesday returned early to Miami due to a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members.

It’s the first mass cancellation of cruises by a major global cruise line since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when cruise lines abruptly halted and didn’t operate for over a year.

The rapidly spreading omicron variant that emerged in the United States in late November has hammered the cruise industry, as well as many other business sectors.

Norwegian said certain ships only will stop sailing the remainder of January, while others will suspend trips through late April. Miami-based

Norwegian, the world’s third-largest cruise line, operates 17 cruise ships. All booked passengers will get a full refund plus a certificate for a future voyage.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirusomicron variantNorwegian Cruise LinesCruise LinesCruise ships
Anna Jean Kaiser
Related Content