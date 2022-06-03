Publix stops offering free prescription medications

Publix has ended its free prescription program.

The company’s pharmacies on Wednesday stopped providing customers with free prescriptions for some medications. The program had been in place for 15 years but company officials announced in march that it would end on June 1.

Since 2007, Publix has provided more than 100 million free prescription drugs to customers at its 1,200 pharmacies. The program provided oral antibiotics along with blood pressure and diabetes medications.

“We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolve over time,” said company spokeswoman Hannah Herring. “Medications offered through our program are typically covered through insurance plans.”

The company will offer maintenance medications, including Metformin, Linsinopril and Amlodipine for $7.50 for a 90-day supply, Herring said. The antibiotic Amoxicillin will cost $7.50 for a 14-day supply, she said. There will be quantity limits on those medications, she said.

