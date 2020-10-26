-
Over the objections of drugmakers, the Trump administration is expected within weeks to finalize its plan that would allow states to import some…
Pharmacists would be required to advise people about the costs of prescriptions and whether the retail prices of drugs are lower than cost-sharing…
It may be hard to pronounce, but medication synchronization is an idea whose time has come, at least according to some Florida lawmakers.
Florida patients could soon have access to more information about the average costs of their prescription drugs.
Four years after becoming a national symbol of reckless overprescribing, a Miami psychiatrist received a reprimand and $15,000 fine from the Florida Board…