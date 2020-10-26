-
Florida pharmacists and physicians continue to wrangle about medical treatment patients will be able to receive at pharmacies.After nearly three hours of…
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would increase the amount of medicine that can be dispensed at certain pharmacies…
The convenience of getting prescriptions filled at a kiosk could soon be a reality, under a bill moving through the state House.But not everyone agrees…
Skyrocketing prices of insulin in recent years have increased medical costs for the millions of people living with diabetes around the country and in...
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday formally received 22 bills from the Legislature, including a measure that Attorney General Ashley Moody has sought to help…
A state pharmacy board on Monday criticized the Florida Legislature for not passing a bill that would have allowed Florida pharmacists to test and treat…
The owner of an Orlando pharmacy was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a health care kickback scheme.U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez of the Middle…
Contracts between insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers would be prevented from including “gag clauses” regarding drug costs, under a bill…
There are many moving parts in the nation’s ongoing health care debate. One of the most embattled at the moment is the pharmaceutical industry. Now...
Eight people face charges after authorities say they received $157 million in fraudulent insurance claims as part of a scheme involving prescription…