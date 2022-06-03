© 2020 Health News Florida



Pain management: Tulsa shooting exposes threats that physicians face

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT
tulsa shooting victims.jpg
Saint Francis Health System via AP
Dr. Preston Phillips and Dr. Stephanie Husen were among the victims in the Tulsa shooting. Phillips performed back surgery on the gunman last month and was the primary target of the shooting, investigators say.

Doctors say they're increasingly concerned about the threat of violence, especially from patients seeking relief from pain.

The deadly mass shooting at an Oklahoma medical office by a man who blamed his surgeon for pain following back surgery underscores the escalating threats doctors face.

Wednesday's fatal shooting of four people in Tulsa is the latest in a string of violent attacks against doctors in recent years.

Police say Michael Louis specifically targeted Dr. Preston Phillips in the shooting.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

