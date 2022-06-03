Pain management: Tulsa shooting exposes threats that physicians face

The deadly mass shooting at an Oklahoma medical office by a man who blamed his surgeon for pain following back surgery underscores the escalating threats doctors face.

Wednesday's fatal shooting of four people in Tulsa is the latest in a string of violent attacks against doctors in recent years.

Police say Michael Louis specifically targeted Dr. Preston Phillips in the shooting.

Doctors say they're increasingly concerned about the threat of violence, especially from patients seeking relief from pain.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

