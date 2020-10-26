-
A statewide grand jury has issued a report painting a dire picture of how Florida school districts are implementing security measures passed in response…
-
School districts in 11 Florida counties are open to training teachers to carry guns in schools as a defense tactic in case of shooting situations,…
-
In a state with a painful history of gun violence, Florida lawmakers swiftly condemned shootings that claimed 31 lives earlier this summer in Texas and...
-
After a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, Florida public school children are being watched more closely.
-
Lakeland-based Publix, which has a large presence on the First Coast, is the latest major business to request that its customers not openly carry guns.
-
Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores...
-
With a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline for casting votes, the Republican-controlled Legislature overwhelmingly rejected a Democratic proposal to hold a special…
-
Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission expressed frustration Thursday with a new state Department of Education tool to assess...
-
It may not be a coincidence that several mass shootings took place in one week. Research shows perpetrators are often inspired by media coverage of other shootings.
-
In his response Monday to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump called for an expansion of state laws that…