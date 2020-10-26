-
"It was difficult, especially when patients didn't make it. It was very difficult personally, because of my survival."
-
From heat-related illness to mosquito-borne infections, physicians are seeing the effects of a warming planet in the exam room. There's a growing push to teach doctors-in-training how to respond.
-
Dr. Katherine Pannel was initially thrilled to see President Donald Trump’s physician is a doctor of osteopathic medicine. A practicing D.O. herself, she…
-
Increased use of telehealth has been described as a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing patients who have been staying home to see their…
-
Worried that the proposal would deplete their operating budget, members of the Florida Board of Medicine on Friday overwhelmingly shot down a request for…
-
In an attempt to destigmatize mental health counseling, members of two Florida licensing boards voted on Thursday to alter medical-history questions on…
-
Front-line health care workers are locked in a heated dispute with many infection control specialists and hospital administrators over how the novel…
-
A third of Venezuela's reported COVID deaths are frontline healthcare workers. Efforts are underway to protect them – but the regime may block the help.
-
How do you inspect a nursing home or a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, or discipline a physician or a nurse?As COVID-19 has spread, the…
-
Discussions about exempting medical students and medical residents from disclosing past mental health treatment on their Florida licensure applications…