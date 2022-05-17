© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

New US hospitals face a fiscal crisis over COVID relief money

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
Federal health officials say all three hospitals have gotten some money from the CARES Act, and no health providers are getting all their losses reimbursed.

A handful of U.S. hospitals are facing a financial crisis that officials say was caused by the federal government's rules for pandemic relief money.

A trio of hospitals in Alabama, Kansas and New Mexico say they're not getting as much assistance as other hospitals because they're so new they can't prove financial losses from before the pandemic.

In rural southwest Alabama, Thomasville Regional Medical Center says it's in danger of closing after just two years.

Rock Regional Hospital, south of Wichita in Derby, Kansas, is due as much as $15.8 million, officials said,

Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened in 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and piled up a staggering $16.8 million in losses in just three quarters while receiving only $28,000 in aid,

