New US hospitals face a fiscal crisis over COVID relief money

A handful of U.S. hospitals are facing a financial crisis that officials say was caused by the federal government's rules for pandemic relief money.

A trio of hospitals in Alabama, Kansas and New Mexico say they're not getting as much assistance as other hospitals because they're so new they can't prove financial losses from before the pandemic.

In rural southwest Alabama, Thomasville Regional Medical Center says it's in danger of closing after just two years.

Rock Regional Hospital, south of Wichita in Derby, Kansas, is due as much as $15.8 million, officials said,

Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened in 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and piled up a staggering $16.8 million in losses in just three quarters while receiving only $28,000 in aid,

Federal health officials say all three hospitals have gotten some money from the CARES Act, and no health providers are getting all their losses reimbursed.

Click here for more of this article from the Associated Press.