WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida has recorded more than 6 million COVID cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT

The CDC's running total for Florida was updated Monday to show 6,021,780 cases. Over the past week, the state has averaged approximately 8,055 new cases a day.

The number of people in Florida diagnosed with the coronavirus is now more than 6 million.

The state likely crossed the threshold over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's running total for Florida was updated on Monday to show 6,021,780 cases.

Over the past week, the state has averaged approximately 8,055 new cases a day.

The number of people who have died with COVID-19 was reported at 74,239 on Monday. Over the past week, the state has averaged about 18 deaths a day related to the illness

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 1,931 people were hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, up from 1,352 — almost 43 percent — recorded a week ago.

# of Floridians testing positive for coronavirusApproximate date case recordedTime since previous milestone
13/1/2020
1 million12/1/20209 months
2 million3/27/2021Approx. 3 1/2 months
3 million8/19/2021Approx. 5 months
4 million12/27/2021Approx. 4 months
5 million1/4/2022Approx. 2 weeks
6 million5/14/20224 months

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Health News Florida COVID-19CoronavirusCDC
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
