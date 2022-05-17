Florida has recorded more than 6 million COVID cases

The number of people in Florida diagnosed with the coronavirus is now more than 6 million.

The state likely crossed the threshold over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's running total for Florida was updated on Monday to show 6,021,780 cases.

Over the past week, the state has averaged approximately 8,055 new cases a day.

The number of people who have died with COVID-19 was reported at 74,239 on Monday. Over the past week, the state has averaged about 18 deaths a day related to the illness

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 1,931 people were hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, up from 1,352 — almost 43 percent — recorded a week ago.

# of Floridians testing positive for coronavirus Approximate date case recorded Time since previous milestone 1 3/1/2020 1 million 12/1/2020 9 months 2 million 3/27/2021 Approx. 3 1/2 months 3 million 8/19/2021 Approx. 5 months 4 million 12/27/2021 Approx. 4 months 5 million 1/4/2022 Approx. 2 weeks 6 million 5/14/2022 4 months

