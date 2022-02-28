© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron, according to an AP-NORC poll

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST
trailer free from covid mandates.jpeg
AP
A trailer with the words "Freedom! No Mandate" on its back window travels with a trucker caravan heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates, Feb. 23, 2022, near Needles, Calif. Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 24% report being "extremely" or "very" worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19. That's down from 36% in December and January.

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19.

Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 24% report being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19. That's down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.

Signs the nation is ready to move on from the biggest COVID-19 wave to date are everywhere. Statewide mask mandates have all but disappeared, and on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s no longer recommending indoor masking for most Americans, based on current data.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

AP poll on covid worries

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19omicron variant
