-
Public health experts warn that the rush to impose travel bans on southern African countries after the Omicron variant was identified can work against scientific transparency.
-
President Biden received a briefing from his medical task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that "inevitably" the omicron variant will turn up in the U.S.
-
The World Health Organization deemed it a variant of concern, and the U.S. is banning travel from parts of Africa where it's spreading. Here's what scientists know and what they're trying to learn.