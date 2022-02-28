© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida adds the lowest weekly number of new COVID cases since December

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published February 28, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST

The state reported 888 new deaths from COVID-19 in the week ending Thursday. That comes after four straight weeks where new deaths surpassed 1,100.

Florida added the fewest new cases of COVID-19 since early December, according to the weekly report from the Florida Department of Health issued Friday.

For the week ending Thursday, 25,640 new positive tests were reported, bringing the total to 5,800,561. That's down from 42,473 the previous week, and the lowest weekly number since 29,568 new cases were reported Dec. 10-16.

The positivity rate for new cases continues declining, coming in at 5.6%, down from 8.2% a week earlier, and compared to a peak of 31.2% Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Counties around the state recorded declines of between 2.2% and 4.6% from a week ago.

The state reported 69,790 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of 888 for the week. That comes after four straight weeks where new deaths surpassed 1,100.

As of Friday, 3,358 people are hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus. That's down more than 27% from a week earlier.

The vaccination rates for people ages 5 and up remained virtually unchanged from the week before.

The following is a summary from Feb. 18-Feb. 24:

Cases: 5,800,561 positive cases, an increase of 25,640 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 15,401,184 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 13,116. In all, 74% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine, basically the same rate as a week ago.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases statewide was 5.6%, down from 8.2% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 69,790 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 888 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

