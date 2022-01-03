© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida teachers could get help buying PPE

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST
Pasco County Schools

Masks and shields, gloves and goggles are allowable expenditures under the bill.

House and Senate proposals seek to add personal protective equipment to a list of items teachers can purchase with money from the state.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, filed the Senate version (SB 1376) last week, after a similar measure (HB 919) was filed last month by Rep. Travaris McCurdy, D-Orlando.

The measures would include items such as masks and shields, gloves and goggles as allowable expenditures under the Florida Teachers Classroom Supply Assistance Program.

Lawmakers launched the program to help teachers pay for classroom materials without having to use their own money.

Under the program, school districts are provided with debit cards that teachers can use to purchase supplies. The proposals were filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus2022 Florida LegislaturePPEteacherseducationschools
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content